Maryland Congressional Delegation announces over $4 million in housing grants

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators and Congressmen announced over $4 million in federal assistance to help low-income residents across Maryland afford housing.

The assistance is administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's New Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers Program.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. But we know housing costs are eating up too large a share of lower-income residents’ budgets, often leaving them with impossible choices between paying for rent or meeting their daily needs. This federal relief will help those facing hardship find suitable housing for their families as we continue working to increase access to affordable housing in our communities,” said the lawmakers.

The federal grants will be distributed all across Maryland including, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Prince George's County, and more.

The program will be put in place to also assist those with disabilities and the elderly.

Participants will be ale to choose their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments.