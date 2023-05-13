Man in custody following kidnapping a woman and driving from D.C. to Prince George's County

LINHAM, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George's County man Friday for kidnapping, false imprisonment, and other related traffic offenses.

62-year-old Dennis Bell faces a whopping 33 criminal and traffic charges. These charges include first-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, fourth-degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine, and driving while impaired.

According to police, Bell was driving a U-Haul truck when he allegedly came into contact with the female victim at a convenience store on Minnesota Avenue Southeast in Washington, D.C., Friday morning.

The victim told police that Bell pushed her into the U-Haul truck and threatened her life if she did not comply with his demands.

According to reports, Bell drove all day while the victim sat in the front seat on the floorboard. The woman said that Bell stripped her of her clothes and stabbed her fingers with a pocketknife while they were in Bell's truck. The victim informed police that she did not know where she was throughout the day while Bell continued to drive.

Around 9:45 p.m., troopers from the College Park Barrack received multiple calls about a U-Haul truck driving erratically, striking multiple parked cars in Lanham, Maryland.

Troopers were able to locate the truck on Route 450 in Lanham and conduct a felony traffic stop.

When Bell refused to stop, a short pursuit ensued, ending at Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street when the vehicle ran into a ditch. Two troopers managed to get in contact with Bell, but he refused to exit the vehicle after multiple verbal requests.

The troopers were able to gain entry into the vehicle through the passenger side window and discovered the victim. She was without clothing and sitting on the floorboard in the front seat with apparent wounds to her fingers.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, and Bell was on the scene.

As the investigation is still ongoing, police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Criminal Enforcement Division via email at william.costello@maryland.gov or contact the College Park Barracks.