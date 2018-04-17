A Maryland man disappears over the weekend, leaving his family frantic. Now he's home safe.

Greg Eubanks was found two days after he went missing.

The 41-year-old had crashed his SUV around 3 a.m. Saturday in Oxon Hill. The SUV went down an embankment and got stuck between ramps from the Indian Head Highway to the beltway, so it wasn't visible from the road.

Eubanks was hurt when he was thrown from the SUV. He was left laying at the bottom of the ravine with broken bones and a dead cell phone for two days and three nights.

"He said he didn't think he was gonna make it," said Tre Drew, Eubanks' cousin. "He heard several fire trucks passing, ambulance passing. He kept saying 'I know they're coming for me' and no one came for him."

Eubanks' son reported him missing Saturday, then drove around searching for his dad. "I was worried I couldn't sleep rode around all day yesterday trying to find his car just looking for any type of piece of evidence," said Greg Eubanks Jr.

A highway crew was working on a damaged guardrail on the Indian Head Highway when they spotted a car down the embankment. They checked it out and found Eubanks at the bottom of the ravine.

"He said it was the worst thing he's ever been through and has been through a lot," said Drew.

Eubanks was taken to the hospital for treatment. His family says he is in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery. Maryland State Police are investigating.