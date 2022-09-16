Man charged with vehicular homicide following deadly 2021 crash

ST. MARY'S CO. — A Lexington Park man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly four-vehicle crash that killed two people last year in St. Mary’s County.

Kevin Eugene Luther, 42, has been charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide while impaired and other related offenses.

In the evening of August 31, 2021, officers were called to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park for a multi-car crash.

Investigators claim that Luther, driving an Audi S4, crashed head-on into a Nissan Rogue in Pegg Road's center turn lane. The Ford Escape was then sideswiped by the Nissan and flipped over, striking another car.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, identified as Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, were declared dead at the scene.

Luther was taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner.