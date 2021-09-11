Man charged in death of woman found in Maryland apartment

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — A man is in jail for the death of a woman found lying on the floor of her Maryland apartment. The Cumberland Police Department said that 44-year-old Travis Allen Duckworth was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Krystal Rose Gallen. A news release says officers responding to a call late Friday afternoon found the dead woman covered in blood. A witness helped officers locate the suspect nearby. Investigators recovered several items from the apartment, including a homemade machete that police said they believe the suspect used. Duckworth was in the Allegany County Detention Center on Saturday without bond.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 13:45:12-04
