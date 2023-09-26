Man and woman arrested for stealing $3M worth of jewelry

URBANA, Md. — A man and woman were arrested for stealing $3 million worth of jewelry from a home in Frederick County.

On August 18, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Urbana for a report of a burglary. The homeowners say $3 million worth of jewelry was stolen from the home.

With the help of the FBI in Baltimore, authorities identified 29-year-old Demarco Coney-Jones of Las Vegas and 22-year-old Akayla Tuttle of San Diego as suspects.

According to investigators, Coney-Jones and Tuttle lived in Las Vegas and traveled to Frederick.

On August 28, FCSO detectives and FBI special agents searched the suspects' home, and found most of the victim's stolen property along with illegal firearms and U.S. currency.

Coney-Jones was extradited on September 1, while Tuttle was extradited on September 22. Both face charges of first-degree burglary and theft of more than $100,000.

They're being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.