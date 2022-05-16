LIST: Resources for Marylanders impacted by infant formula shortages

Across the country, families are being impacted by national infant formula shortages. In Maryland, the Department of Health has listed resources to help those affected.
If you are a Maryland WIC participant, it's suggested to contact your local WIC office for assistance locating products or making changes to your WIC food benefits.
If you are not a participant, you can visit the Maryland WIC website to learn how to apply, or call your local WIC office (or 1-800-242-4942) to find out if you are eligible for benefits.
Here's a list of general guidance tips when it comes to formula:
- Do not dilute infant formula. Adding extra water or other liquids to infant formula can be dangerous and life-threatening for babies, leading to serious nutritional deficits and health issues.
- Do not use homemade formulas. Formulas made at home often lack the critical nutrients that babies need.
- Use a different brand or type of formula if available. For most babies, it is OK to switch to any available formula. Call your child’s health provider if you have questions.
- If feeding a baby with human milk from a source other than the baby's mother, you should only use milk from a source that has screened its milk donors and taken other precautions to ensure the safety of the milk.
If your baby needs a special formula, your child’s health provider should be able to advise you on a comparable formula and if you are still unable to find a speciality formula, contact a manufacturer’s hotline:
- Gerber’s MyGerber Baby Expert
- Abbott’s Consumer Hotline: call 1-800-986-8540
- Abbott’s urgent product request line: Ask your OBGYN or your infant’s pediatrician to submit an urgent product request by downloading and completing the form - PDF
- Reckitt’s Customer Service line: call 1-800 BABY-123 (222-9123)
Breastfeeding resources