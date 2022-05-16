Watch
LIST: Resources for Marylanders impacted by infant formula shortages

Michael Conroy/AP
Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 3:15 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 15:15:32-04

Across the country, families are being impacted by national infant formula shortages. In Maryland, the Department of Health has listed resources to help those affected.

If you are a Maryland WIC participant, it's suggested to contact your local WIC office for assistance locating products or making changes to your WIC food benefits.

If you are not a participant, you can visit the Maryland WIC website to learn how to apply, or call your local WIC office (or 1-800-242-4942) to find out if you are eligible for benefits.

Here's a list of general guidance tips when it comes to formula:

  • Do not dilute infant formula. Adding extra water or other liquids to infant formula can be dangerous and life-threatening for babies, leading to serious nutritional deficits and health issues.
  • Do not use homemade formulas. Formulas made at home often lack the critical nutrients that babies need.
  • Use a different brand or type of formula if available. For most babies, it is OK to switch to any available formula. Call your child’s health provider if you have questions.
  • If feeding a baby with human milk from a source other than the baby's mother, you should only use milk from a source that has screened its milk donors and taken other precautions to ensure the safety of the milk.

If your baby needs a special formula, your child’s health provider should be able to advise you on a comparable formula and if you are still unable to find a speciality formula, contact a manufacturer’s hotline:

Breastfeeding resources

