Hogan announces 4.5% cost of living adjustment increase for all state employees

Posted at 2:49 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 14:49:41-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md.  — Governor Larry Hogan has announced that all employees across state government will receive a 4.5% cost of living increase effective November 1.

The increase is a part of a series in an effort to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts.

According to a release from the State of Maryland, budget projections are showing that, for the second consecutive year, the state is reporting a multi-billion dollar surplus.

The release also states that Governor Hogan will leave office with $5.5 billion in reserves, a $10 billion swing in the states fiscal fortunes.

"After once again holding the line and bringing fiscal responsibility to Annapolis, we are able to take additional steps to honor our firefighters, law enforcement officers, nurses, and state employees for the meaningful work they do to change Maryland for the better,” said Governor Hogan.“This cost of living adjustment will help state employees and their families with the challenges they face from historic inflation, and amid the post-pandemic labor shortage, today’s actions advance our enhanced efforts to recruit and retain a talented workforce.”

