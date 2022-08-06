Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning.

Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled.

An initial investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle struck the MD 75 bridge over I-70 westbound and continued traveling, resulting in concrete and metal from the bridge falling onto I-70.

One person from those disabled vehicles, identified as a 25-year-old woman from West Virginia, got out of her car and was struck by a Toyota heading westbound. Shortly later, she was pronounced deceased by EMS.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Next of kin were notified. Due to the investigation and clean-up, both directions of I-70 were shut down.

The Maryland State Highway Administration did complete an inspection of the MD 75 bridge over I-70 and determined that it is safe to travel on.

Traffic on I-70 westbound will be diverted onto MD 75 and back onto I-70 to pass the scene.