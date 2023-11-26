Helicopter crews perform aerial rescue following a UTV rollover in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland State Police performed an aerial rescue Friday following a UTV rollover in Cumberland.

Around 7:40 p.m., Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested to assist Allegany County Fire in the search for a vehicle rollover received by OnStar.

When crews arrived, they discovered a sport-style UTV lying on its side at the bottom of a 200-foot embankment.

Troopers and aviation personnel then directed medics to the scene, where they found two injured people.

Based on the patients’ condition, terrain, and extended extrication time, troopers were requested to perform an aerial rescue of the more seriously injured patient.

Pilots were able to maneuver the Augusta Westland 139 into position 140 feet above the rescuers and the injured man.

Once secure and inside the chopper, the man was transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.