Heat advisory issued for state, heat index projected to top 105 degrees

Monday's extreme heat and humidity has prompted a heat advisory warning from the National Weather Service, in effect until 8 p.m.

With high humidity and temperatures in the mid 90s, heat index values may reach 105 degrees with dew points in the low to middle 70s, creating a possibility for heat-related illnesses.

Extra precautions are advised, like rescheduling strenuous activity to early morning or evening, drinking copious fluids, wearing loose, lightweight clothing, avoiding outdoor work, taking many breaks outside, and utilizing shade and air conditioned environments.

Be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke, which, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, include: high body temperatures (exceeding 103 degrees), a strong, rapid pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, losing consciousness, and hot, red, dry or damp skin.

Anyone dealing with heat related issues should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and if heat stroke persists, call 911.

The target areas for the heat advisory are Anne Arundel County, Central and Southeast Howard County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County, and South Baltimore.