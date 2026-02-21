Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Bethesda

Montgomery County health officials are urging people to monitor for symptoms after a Virginia resident with a confirmed measles case visited a Bethesda Office building on February 10.

The person visited a building at 7200 Wisconsin Avenue between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. A bank, World of Beer, and Starbucks appear to be located in the building, but health officials did not provide further details on where the person visited.

Individuals who visited the building during the possible exposure period, especially those who are not vaccinated against measles, should monitor themselves for early measles symptoms, especially fever.

People who develop a fever or other measles symptoms should contact their health care provider.

There have been no reported cases of measles in Maryland this year, according to the health department.

Last month, they issued a notification of potential measles exposures associated with a person with confirmed measles who traveled through Maryland while infectious late January 7, 2026, through early January 8, 2026.

The person took an Amtrak Shuttle to and from BWI Airport's train station and drop-off points on the lower level.

They also boarded a BWI parking shuttle to and from the long-term parking lots.

There was no exposure inside the airport terminals.

Maryland had 3 confirmed cases of measles in 2025, 1 each in 2024 and 2023, and 0 cases from 2020 - 2022.

What is Measles?

Per Maryland Health officials:

"Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infectious person breaths, coughs or sneezes. It can also be transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets."

What are some early symptoms?



Fever above 101℉

Runny nose

Cough

Red, watery eyes

One to four days after early symptoms begin, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

What to Do If You Think You May Have Been Exposed:

