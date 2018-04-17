Health officials vote for reinsurance program, could help pay for claims

(WMAR) - A new plan aimed at stabilizing Maryland's health insurance market is moving forward.

The plan passed in the general assembly during the recently-completed session. Now, the Board of Trustees for the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange have voted to apply for a federal waiver, which would allow the plan to advance.

The prices for insurance plans bought through the Maryland Health Exchange have gone up by double-digit percentages in each of the past four years.

