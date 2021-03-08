Menu

Gov. Hogan proposes giving $1,000 bonuses to all state employees

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wears a mask with the Maryland state flag on it following a tour of Coastal Sunbelt Produce in Laurel, Md. A federal judge on Wednesday, May 20, rejected a request to issue a temporary restraining order sought by people challenging Hogan's stay-at-home order in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Governor Larry Hogan
Posted at 3:37 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 15:44:20-05

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan submitted a $74.1 million supplemental budget that would provide a $1,000 bonus for all state employees.

Hogan said these bonuses are made possible in part by the early and aggressive budget actions taken last year in response to projected revenue impacts from COVID-19.

“This supplemental budget recognizes the hard work of our state employees, who have overcome significant challenges to deliver essential services to Marylanders during this public health emergency,” said Gov. Hogan. “We have been successful in weathering this storm without having to implement any layoffs or furloughs. I want to especially thank our front line workers, including police officers, healthcare workers, highway maintenance workers, and all of our dedicated public servants for their exceptional service.”

Pending legislative approval, the bonus payment would take effect April 14 for most employees, and April 21 for University System of Maryland employees.

The supplemental budget is submitted to the legislature as an amendment to the governor’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which provides a record $7.5 billion for K-12 education, historic tax and stimulus relief for families and small businesses, and full funding of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts.

Last month, Gov. Hogan submitted a $1.5 million supplemental budget focused on education.

This proposal includes $966 million to support the safe reopening of public and nonpublic schools, $434 million in additional funding for nutrition assistance programs, and $128 million for child care.

It also provides $9 million to support local health departments and $1 million for housing.

You can read the supplemental budget here.

