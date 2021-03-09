Goucher poll: Support for legalization of marijuana continues to grow

A new poll released Tuesday suggests growing support for the legalization of marijuana in Maryland.
Here is what the latest Goucher College poll found:
- Two-thirds support legalization of recreational marijuana
- 28% oppose
According to the poll, this is the highest show of support since the Goucher College poll measured this question since October 2013.
But there are some partisan differences about the question:
- 77% Democrats support legalization, 18% oppose
- 50% Republicans support, 47% oppose
- 60% Independents support, 34% oppose
The Goucher College poll also asked people their perceptions of Governor Larry Hogan and how Maryland lawmakers are doing:
- 65% approve of Hogan's job as governor
- 25% disapprove
- 9% do not know
- 48% approve of the job of the Maryland General Assembly
- 30% disapprove
- 19% do not know
- 67% black Marylanders say they approve of the General Assembly
Marylanders were also asked in the poll what they believe is the most important issue facing the state right now:
- 48% COVID-19
- 15% economy
- 7% education
The poll also asked how Marylanders feel about the job President Joe Biden has done so far:
- 62% approve
- 31% disapprove
But the poll suggests Marylanders are not satisfied with the current state of American democracy:
- 31% satisfied
- 40% are Democrats
- 16% are Republicans
- 30% Unaffiliated/Independent
- 64% are unsatisfied
- 59% are Democrats
- 80% are Republicans
- 61% Unaffiliated/Independent