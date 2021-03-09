Goucher poll: Support for legalization of marijuana continues to grow

A new poll released Tuesday suggests growing support for the legalization of marijuana in Maryland.

Here is what the latest Goucher College poll found:



Two-thirds support legalization of recreational marijuana

28% oppose

According to the poll, this is the highest show of support since the Goucher College poll measured this question since October 2013.

But there are some partisan differences about the question:



77% Democrats support legalization, 18% oppose

50% Republicans support, 47% oppose

60% Independents support, 34% oppose

The Goucher College poll also asked people their perceptions of Governor Larry Hogan and how Maryland lawmakers are doing:



65% approve of Hogan's job as governor

25% disapprove

9% do not know

48% approve of the job of the Maryland General Assembly

30% disapprove

19% do not know

67% black Marylanders say they approve of the General Assembly

Marylanders were also asked in the poll what they believe is the most important issue facing the state right now:



48% COVID-19

15% economy

7% education

The poll also asked how Marylanders feel about the job President Joe Biden has done so far:



62% approve

31% disapprove

But the poll suggests Marylanders are not satisfied with the current state of American democracy:

