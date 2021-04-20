Watch
NewsState

Actions

Former U.S. education secretary, John King, running for Maryland governor

items.[0].image.alt
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Education Secretary John B. King, Jr., speaks on a panel with first lady Michelle Obama to college-bound students participating in the Reach Higher initiative's third annual Beating the Odds event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
John B. King, Jr.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 17:57:58-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former U.S. Education Secretary John King says he’s running for governor of Maryland.

King, who was education secretary in former President Barack Obama’s administration, announced on social media Tuesday he is seeking the Democratic nomination in a field of growing candidates in the 2022 election.

They are running to succeed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is term limited.

King says as governor he would focus on education, climate change and addressing systemic inequality.

King is now president and CEO of The Education Trust, a national nonprofit organization that seeks to identify and close opportunity and achievement gaps.

Last fall, he formed a political advocacy group in Maryland called Strong Future Maryland to focus on progressive policies.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020