Former Republican Anne Arundel County executive Laura Neuman announces bid for Maryland governor as a Democrat

Former Republican Anne Arundel County executive and entrepreneur Laura Neuman announced her bid for Maryland governor as a Democrat on Monday.

Neuman, who serves on the Maryland Commission for Economic Development, is the only woman in the field of 10 Democratic candidates. She served the remainder of John Leopold’s county executive term after his 2013 misconduct in office conviction, but lost a bid to serve a full term.

“I grew up in East Baltimore, spent 19 years pushing the police to investigate my rape case, and forged my own way as a successful entrepreneur without finishing high school or college,” Neuman said in a statement. ”As governor, I want to help every Marylander write their own story by connecting them with opportunity, expanding access to education, and making childcare more affordable.”

The other candidates in the Democratic primary include Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, former U.S. Education Secretary John King, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, former nonprofit chief executive Wes Moore, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, former nonprofit executive Jon Baron, former Montgomery County Council candidate Ashwani Jain and the founder of the now-disbanded socialist Bread and Roses Party, Jerome Segal.

The candidates running for the GOP nomination include Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, Del. Dan Cox and Robin Ficker.