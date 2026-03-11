Former Lt. Governor Melvin "Mickey" Steinberg passes away at 92

Former Lt. Governor Melvin "Mickey" Steinberg died on Tuesday at the age of 92. Steinberg earned his law degree at the University of Baltimore before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he served for two years.

In 1967, he was elected to serve as State Senator for a newly created legislative district, where he served for 20 years, his last four were as Senate President.

He served as Lieutenant Governor under Governor William Donald Schaeffer from 1987 to 1995.

Steinberg is survived by his wife of 67 years, their three children, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Governor Wes Moore released a statement about Steinberg's passing on Social Media:

Dawn and I are heartbroken by former Lt. Governor Mickey Steinberg’s passing this morning. From his service in the Navy to his tenure as Lt. Governor and beyond, he led a life of public service and deep love for Maryland. His leadership, including during the savings and loan crisis, and his work as Senate President made our state a better place to live and work. Our prayers are with family and friends.

Funeral services: Thursday, March 12, at 10:30 a.m., Sol Levinson's Chapel, Pikesville

Interment: Beth El Memorial Park

Shiva: Thursday after interment until 8 p.m. (service at 7 p.m.) and Friday 1-4 p.m. at Edenwald Senior Living

