Fire Marshals continue their investigation into a fire that claimed one life

Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 28, 2022
CHARLES COUNTY  — Deputy State Fire Marshals are continuing their investigation into the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a 59-year-old woman on Tuesday night.

Around 6;40 p.m. Tuesday, Laplata Volunteer Department and others responded to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive for a dwelling fire with people entrapped.

When they arrived, firefighters located a victim within the home, and she was transported to a medical center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators preliminary conclude the fire originated in a room behind the attached garage.

The investigation is still ongoing, however, no evidence has been recovered, nor is there any reason to believe the cause is foul play.

The fire caused $175,000 in damages.

Anyone with further information regarding the fire is asked to call the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region, at 443-550-6832.

