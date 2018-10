One person is dead after hitting a tractor-trailer on Southbound I-270 in Frederick County on Wednesday.

Maryland State Police Troopers were called to I-270 near mile marker 27 around 10:30 a.m. after reports of a crash. They later determined a tractor-trailer had stopped in lane two due to heavy traffic and a small SUV failed to stop, hitting the back of the trailer.

The SUV had major damage and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.