Dereck E. Davis sworn in as Maryland State Treasurer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dereck E. Davis was sworn in on Tuesday as Treasurer of the State of Maryland for a four-year term.

Davis initially took office back in December 2021. He completed the term of former Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Maryland these past 14 months,” said Treasurer Davis. “I thank the members of the General Assembly for their vote of confidence and remain committed to acting as a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars and ensuring that the state receives full value for our investments.”

Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller both took to Twitter to congratulate Davis.

Proud to join friends and leaders for the swearing in of Treasurer Davis today.



Mr. Treasurer, congratulations on your reelection and thank you for your leadership. I’m excited to continue working together to build a more prosperous and equitable Maryland. pic.twitter.com/Dvj2580RDO — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) February 21, 2023

A hearty congratulations to Maryland’s 24th Treasurer, #DereckEDavis. We look forward to your leadership to protect and empower taxpayers. Added bonus—you have a great sense of humor and get along w/ both Chairman CT Wilson & Senator Ben Kramer. #mdga23 pic.twitter.com/81jnImG19H — Aruna Miller (@arunamiller) February 21, 2023

Since taking office, Davis outlined four priorities.

Preserving Maryland's AAA bond rating

Supporting minority businesses

Encouraging financial literacy

and modernizing the Officer's policies and practices.

During this legislative session, Treasurer Davis proposed three bills that will allow the office to conduct its business in a more efficient and effective way.