Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Dereck E. Davis sworn in as Maryland State Treasurer

Dereck E. Davis
State of Maryland
Dereck E. Davis
Posted at 1:52 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:57:42-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dereck E. Davis was sworn in on Tuesday as Treasurer of the State of Maryland for a four-year term.

Davis initially took office back in December 2021. He completed the term of former Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Maryland these past 14 months,” said Treasurer Davis. “I thank the members of the General Assembly for their vote of confidence and remain committed to acting as a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars and ensuring that the state receives full value for our investments.”

Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller both took to Twitter to congratulate Davis.

Since taking office, Davis outlined four priorities.

  • Preserving Maryland's AAA bond rating
  • Supporting minority businesses
  • Encouraging financial literacy
  • and modernizing the Officer's policies and practices.

During this legislative session, Treasurer Davis proposed three bills that will allow the office to conduct its business in a more efficient and effective way.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices