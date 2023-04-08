Daycare employee arrested for child abuse after posting video online

OXON HILL, Md. — A daycare employee in Prince George's County is charged with child abuse after she posted a video online of herself assaulting children in her care.

That employee has identified by authorities as 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell of Oxon Hill. She is being charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault.

Police say that on Friday, they received multiple videos of Greenwell's abuse while employed at the daycare in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

Investigators immediately drove to the center to gather evidence and where they later identified Greenwell.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the video was taken from the woman's cellphone on April 5.

Greenwell began working at the center in late March.

As the investigation is still active, police is asking for anyone has information relevant to this investigation to call detectives at 301-772-4930.