Charges filed against construction company for taking money from customers for services not performed

The Maryland Attorney General's Office announced charges filed against a construction company Thursday following complaints of the company taking large deposits for home renovation services that weren't performed.

According to the release, Optimum Construction, Inc. allegedly collected millions of dollars from customers.

The AG's Office is also seeking legal action to recover restitution for customers, including penalties, costs, and an injunction against the company and its owner.

A hearing is scheduled for April 1, 2024, at the Office of Administrative Hearings.

"When making home improvement decisions, consumers should receive exactly the goods and services they paid for and expected," said Attorney General Brown.

Consumers with complaints against Optimum Construction can call the Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-6569 or file a complaint online.

Home improvement contractors are required to be licensed by the Maryland Home Improvement Commission. Consumers can verify a contractor's license through the Home Improvement Commission's website.