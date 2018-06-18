Casey Cares Foundation holds annual golf tournament

PHOENIX, Md. (WMAR) - Monday the Casey Cares Foundation held its annual golf tournament at the Hunt Valley Golf Club in Phoenix, MD.

The foundation has been hosting the golf tournament for 15 years to raise money for uplifting programs for critically ill children and their families throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Activities like today, fundraisers like today make it possible to continue to provide these uplifting programs for families and make memories when they desperately need it,” said Founder and Executive Director Casey Baynes.

Participants got a chance to put their golf skills to the test against local celebrities in the celebrity putting contest. It featured Good Morning Maryland's Megan Knight and Chief Meteorologist Lynette Charles.