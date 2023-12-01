Broadneck High School's football squad hopes to win their first State Championship game in 20 years

ARNOLD, Md. — Tony Marino, Brandon Johnson, Jordan Sokel, Ben Gabbard, Carlos James, C.G. Scott, Andrew Holland, and Tim Fair are just some of the great names from the last time Broadneck High School's football squad made it to a State Championship game.

The year was 2003 with the coach, the legend, Jeff Herrick.

Now to this year's squad. None of them were born; they just heard the stories. Logan McGill, CJ Watkins, Jed Pellicano, Cole Friedman, Braden McCassie, Caleg Callazo, and Hayden Raymond will be the names we will now tell stories about.

This is the squad led by the next legend, Coach Rob Harris. Broadneck plays Wise from Prince Georges County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.

The Broadneck Peninsula sits across the Severn River from Annapolis. If you are lucky enough to have been born here, you don't leave here. Why would you? When your local high school football team is on the eve of its first-ever State Championship, you learn this is a family affair.

Coach Harris coaches his son Eli, one of the great past catchers who ever walked. Eli is so talented that he turned down an offer to play lacrosse at Loyola. Instead, he will play for the Naval Academy.

Eli has twin sisters. One went to Florida, the other to the Navy to play lacrosse, so mom and dad have got this down.

Eli has been playing football all his life. He first put pads on while playing for the Cape Cougars.

"Dad always said "You want me to play dad, cheer, or coach you up? He always wanted me to coach him up."

Friday night will be a night of emotion as Eli plays his final game at Broadneck, where he will play his first game as a midshipman next year.

The names continue to roll down the roster.

