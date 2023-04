BOWIE, Md. — Musical icon Dionne Warwick was honored Saturday at Bowie State with the unveiling of the Dionne Warwick Theater.

The six-time Grammy winner was in attendance, along with notable names such as BeBe Winans, who gave an impromptu performance of Amazing Grace. Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, and Tom Selleck honored Warwick through video messages.

The new theater is now the only performing arts venue in the world that bears her name.

Bowie State is the oldest HBCU in Maryland.