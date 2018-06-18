ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. - Booz Allen Hamilton, an information technology and management consulting firm, unveiled its new cybersecurity center in Annapolis Junction, Monday.

The 15,000 square-foot research center is the six such hub for the company, joining ones in Seattle, San Francisco, Boston, Washington D.C., and Austin, Texas.

The new facility will support groups like the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command. It will also house the "Dark Labs Team," a group of elite security researchers, reverse engineers and other scientists working to thwart cyber attacks.

"If we have destructive attacks we cannot get our grid systems, our elevators...just think of everything we do with technology," said Dutch Ruppersburger, Maryland's Congressman for the Second District.

In addition to creating room for new employees, the center will host speakers, classes, workshops, social events, and more.