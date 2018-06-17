Blaze at recycling plant takes 100+ firefighters and 1 million gallons of water to extinguish

Georgetown Paper Stock Fire

ROCKVILLE, Md (AP) - Over 100 firefighters have doused a blaze that erupted at a Maryland recycling plant filled with piles of cardboard and other highly combustible materials.

Local news outlets report that the two-alarm fire at the Georgetown Paper Stock recycling plant in Rockville was extinguished Saturday. Roads around the plant were reopened by mid-afternoon.

The fire started Friday, sending black acrid smoke across the area. Roughly 125 firefighters helped battle the blaze, working through the night.

News outlets say that over 1 million gallons of water were needed to extinguish the flames.

There has been no report of any injuries.
 

