Award-winning Bowie State senior named Grand Marshal for homecoming

BOWIE, Md. — Tony Award-winning actor and Bowie State senior Myles Frost is getting a new leading role as Grand Marshal during the university’s homecoming parade.

Frost is one of the youngest solo actors to ever win a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in MJ The Musical.

Frost will reprise his role as Michael Jackson when the musical opens in London at the Prince Edward Theater in early March.

The parade kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Walmart on MD Route 301 and ends at Macy’s in the Bowie Town Center.

Frost is on track to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.