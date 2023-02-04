A family displaced, two dogs killed following a massive fire in Keedysville

KEEDYSVILLE, Md. — A family is displaced, and two dogs are killed following a massive two-alarm fire in Washington County Friday.

It all happened around 8:17 p.m. in the 18000 block of Mansfield Road. The fire is believed to have started inside the detached garage, which extended into the home.

It took crews 90 minutes to get the blaze under control. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in structural and content damage.

According to the State Fire Marshal's release, the home did not appear to have a smoke or fire alarm inside the residence.

The cause and the origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Residents are being assisted by family and the Red Cross. Anyone with information concerning the fire is asked to contact the Western Regional Office at (301) 766-3888.