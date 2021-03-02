Menu

Nonprofit leader takes over as National Spelling Bee chief

Hand-out/The E.W. Scripps Company
The Scripps National Spelling Bee has appointed J. Michael Durnil, Ph.D. – an accomplished national nonprofit leader who has dedicated his recent work to helping at-risk children pursue their dreams through education – as executive director, effective immediately.
Posted at 3:25 AM, Mar 02, 2021
UNDATED (AP) — Breaking from a tradition of being led by former contestants, the Scripps National Spelling Bee has hired a nonprofit leader with no history in the competition as its executive director.

Cincinnati-based Scripps announced Monday that J. Michael Durnil will take over immediately as bee director. He replaces Paige Kimble, who stepped down last year.

Kimble is a former speller, having won the bee in 1981. By contrast, Durnil has spent much of his career leading nonprofit, educational and media organizations.

Most recently, he was president and CEO of the Simon Youth Foundation, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that aims to help at-risk youth graduate from high school and pursue higher education.

