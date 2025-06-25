Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Volunteers plant 50 trees and clear pathways to enhance safety for Columbia senior living community

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Volunteers battled high temperatures to plant trees and clean up the grounds at Park View, a Columbia senior living community for residents 62 and older.

The community service event was organized as part of an employee health and wellness initiative by Rupert Landscaping and property management company JLL.

The team planted 50 trees to enhance both the aesthetics and safety of the 30-year-old property, which had not received landscape attention in years.

"So we're actually installing 50 trees to help block out that area and beautify it. So a little bit of beautification, a little bit of safety, all in the name of health and wellness for everyone that's here. So we're really excited about it," said Ariana Rhodes, business development manager in Elkridge.

In addition to tree planting, volunteers cleared overgrown vegetation, including poison ivy, and removed trash to improve visibility and create safer walking paths for the senior residents.

The effort aims to create a more accessible and pleasant outdoor environment for the Park View community.

