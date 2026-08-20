Tractor-trailer fire shuts down westbound I-70 lanes in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer fire in Howard County has shut down multiple lanes on westbound Interstate 70.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was carrying sugar when the fire broke out. The blaze has since been extinguished.

The right shoulder and two right travel lanes on westbound I-70 before Exit 87B (US Route 29) are currently closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Significant delays are expected to continue for several hours.

Motorists are advised to use US Route 40 as an alternate route.