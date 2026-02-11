Three Howard County schools cancel all afternoon, evening activities amid 'security threat investigation'

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Three Howard County Public Schools have canceled all afternoon and evening activities amid a "safety and security threat" investigation, school officials said.

Students at Atholton, Guilford Park, and Hammond high schools who were scheduled for after-school activities will be sent home, with all community-sponsored events at these three buildings also canceled.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Howard County Police, who confirmed they were notified by the school system after a rumor involving a possible fight between students.

Police say School Resource Officers (SROs) are currently investigating the validity of the rumors involving specific juveniles and "do not believe there is or was an active threat to any of the schools."

"The threat is being investigated, so I am unable to share details. We were made aware of the threat this afternoon, and due to the timing, the decision to cancel afterschool activities at those schools was made out of an abundance of caution while the threat is investigated," a Howard County Schools spokesperson told WMAR-2 News.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*