FULTON, Md. — The new Milk Lady Farmer's Market opens in Fulton offering fresh produce and discounts for SNAP users.

The Milk Lady Farmer's Market opened today in Fulton, offering a new spot to get fresh fruits, vegetables, and locally made sweet treats.

Located just off Scaggsville Road near Reservoir High School, the market operates on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 to 2. It will remain open through November, closing just before Thanksgiving.

The new Milk Lady Farmer's Market opens in Fulton offering fresh produce and discounts for SNAP users Milk Lady Farmer's Market opens in Fulton

Founder Gigi Goin said while prices are a little higher than a supermarket, the market offers higher quality items. There are also discounts available for people struggling to make ends meet.

"When somebody spends with SNAP, they get 20% off, you know, so they get to save something and get something fresh," Goin said.

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