Tersiguel's French Country Restaurant to transform into River House Pizza Co.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An end of an era in Ellicott City.

After half-a-century in business, chef Michel Tersiguel and his family are closing up their Main Street restaurant.

Back in July Tersiguel's French Country Restaurant celebrated their 50th anniversary.

However, chef Michel later revealed that 2025 would be his last year in the kitchen.

He sold the business to a former employee, Nathan Sowers, and his wife, Kimberly Kepnes, who will open River House Pizza Co. at the location in 2026.

Sowers worked at Tersiguel's as a baker from 2004 to 2016, until a fire destroyed the restaurant's kitchen.

Although Sowers later moved on building his own businesses, he and chef Michel remained close friends.

On December 20 things came full circle when chef Michel completed his last night on the job.

He shared a photo on Facebook, passing the spatula onto Sowers.

"While Tersiguel’s the name will live on our hearts, its building is about to gain the kindest, most generous and talented caregivers in Nathan and Kimberly," Michel wrote in an October 8 Facebook post. "We could not be more honored to pass this torch to them. We know they will hold your celebrations, birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, graduations, showers, retirements, and more dear to their hearts, as well as your losses when saying goodbye."

