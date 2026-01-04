Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Columbia Snowden movie theater permanently closing as of Sunday

COLUMBIA, Md. — Snowden Columbia movie theater will open its doors one last time on Sunday, January 5.

The theater on Commerce Center Drive formerly went by the name of Cinemark Snowden Square, before it was sold last year.

Phoenix Theatres Entertainment took over management operations, only to announce months later they'd be shutting down permanently.

While there's been talk of the building transforming into warehouse space, nothing's been confirmed.

Columbia's only remaining movie theater is an AMC, located at the mall.

