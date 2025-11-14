School redistricting vote in Howard County pushed to December

A nearly three-hour meeting on Thursday night over redistricting in Howard County ends with pushing the final vote on redrawing lines to December 4, two week later than originally planned.

A public hearing will now be held on Thursday, November 20, instead of a vote. The hearing is open to the public; however, families in the newly impacted polygons will be given priority. Registration is open through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19.

New polygons (school attendance areas) were added for consideration in the redistricting process. The board needs time to work on those, and they must be presented at a public hearing before a final vote can happen.

The schools included in the two preliminary plans are Bryant Woods, Longfellow, Running Brook, and Swansfield elementary schools, as well as Harper’s Choice and Wilde Lake middle schools.

Bryant Woods is at 124% capacity, a number expected to rise to 151.9% by 2035 if the boundaries aren’t redrawn.

Over the last decade and a half, the county's population has increased by more than 16%, with many individuals relocating to the area specifically for the district's reputation as one of the best in the country.

The overcrowding is expected to worsen over time unless changes are made.

Plans that included Centennial Lane and Clemens Crossing elementary schools, Burleigh Manor Middle School and Centennial and Wilde Lake high schools are no longer under consideration.

Whatever plan is chosen will begin in the 2026-2027 school year.