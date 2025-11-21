Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHoward County

Actions

Savage Branch of Howard County Library System closes due to possible carbon monoxide exposure

Library books
Matt Pearl
Library books
Posted
and last updated

LAUREL, Md. — The Savage Branch of the Howard County Library System is closed until further notice, the Library posted to its Facebook page around 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, employees reportedly were feeling unwell due to possible carbon monoxide exposure.

On its website, an alert banner relayed a few additional details, including that "due dates will be extended into December", that holds shipped and holds ready for pickup will stay on the holds shelf through December 10th.

Screenshot of red banner on Library website, saying "HCLS Savage Branch is closed until further notice. Due dates will be extended into December. Holds shipped, and those ready for pickup, will remain on the Hold Shelf through December 10. While Savage is closed, please visit us online or at one of the other five library branches. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Officials told WMAR-2 News that the county is currently investigating the building to determine the status of all building systems before reopening to the public.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR