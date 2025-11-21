Savage Branch of Howard County Library System closes due to possible carbon monoxide exposure

LAUREL, Md. — The Savage Branch of the Howard County Library System is closed until further notice, the Library posted to its Facebook page around 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to a spokesperson, employees reportedly were feeling unwell due to possible carbon monoxide exposure.

On its website, an alert banner relayed a few additional details, including that "due dates will be extended into December", that holds shipped and holds ready for pickup will stay on the holds shelf through December 10th.

Officials told WMAR-2 News that the county is currently investigating the building to determine the status of all building systems before reopening to the public.