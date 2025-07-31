Public intoxication, underage drinking & parking complaints prompt Howard County to pass emergency legislation

COLUMBIA, Md. — The Howard County Council on Wednesday passed emergency legislation holding homeowners more accountable for hosting parties on their private property.

Councilwoman Deb Jung introduced a bill stating "due to the nature and prevalence of such parties during the summer months, there exists an immediate emergency affecting the public health, safety, and welfare of Howard County residents."

The legislation further prohibits for-profit parties and/or entertainment at a residential property.

Under the newly passed bill, violators face a minimum civil fine of $500 which could reach $5,000, without any prior notice.

"Unregulated for-profit parties in residential properties result in public intoxication and underage drinking, uncontrolled parking in neighborhood streets, unsafe crowd control, insufficient or non-existent fire-safety considerations, and insufficient sanitation and hygiene," the bill reads.



