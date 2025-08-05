Police release compilation video of near misses from running red lights

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police have released a compilation video of people running red lights and almost causing accidents in 2025.

The video is a reminder to drivers to stop for red lights.

The county has 29 active camera sites monitoring 21 intersections. A 2023 Howard County analysis revealed red light running at enforced sites reduced by 56 percent when compared to the sites' initial activation.

In 2024, Howard County issued 43,500 red light camera citations.

All revenue is allocated in Howard County's General Fund.

