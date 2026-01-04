Police: Impairment may have led to wrong-way crash that left two people dead in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Two people are dead following an overnight head-on crash in Laurel.

Maryland State Police say a Toyota Sequoia was driving the wrong way down I-95, near Route 216.

The driver collided with an oncoming Chrysler Pacifica, which was occupied by four people.

Both the driver and front passenger of the Chrysler died. Two others in the backseat were hospitalized, including a 16-year-old that needed to be flown by helicopter.

The Toyota driver was unharmed, and remained at the scene.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

"Charges may be pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Howard County," police said in a press release.

The crash closed all southbound lanes on I-95 for nearly three-hours Sunday morning.