Point Source Youth program to help young people avoid homelessness gets additional funds from Howard County

BALTIMORE — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced funding to expand Point Source Youth’s Targeted Housing Assistance Program to help 50 young people at imminent risk of homelessness.

According to a news release from Point Source Youth, 50 people in need will receive one-time flexible cash payments averaging $3,500 and support to secure safe and stable housing.

Howard County committed $175,000 of the program's $350,000 cost, according to Ball.

Point Source Youth's news release said the program helps young people address immediate financial barriers, such as overdue rent or a security deposit. Participants will work with trained providers to develop individualized plans.

Housing navigation, case management and financial coaching will be available as needed.

“As we continue our work to make homelessness brief, rare, and non-recurring in Howard County, we are thrilled to partner with Point Source Youth. Their research-based, youth-centered approach gives young people the support, agency, and tools to build their own path to stability,” Ball said. “Together, we will help more young people find a safe place to call home and the confidence to envision a brighter future.”

To learn more about the program, click here.

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