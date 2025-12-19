One person arrested following shooting in McDonald's parking lot

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — One person has been seriously injured following a shooting in Howard County Friday morning.

Howard County police arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Kinuthia, on the scene and they have been charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 8700 block of Washington Boulevard for a report of shooting and a man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old man, got into a fight in the McDonald's parking lot with a group of people that included Kinuthia.

Kinuthia allegedly shot the victim and remained on the scene.

The victim is in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP.