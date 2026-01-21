Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One injured in house fire in Howard County

Lenny Rice
Posted

COLUMBIA, Md. — One person was injured in a house fire in Howard County Wednesday afternoon.

Howard County firefighters responded to the 10300 block of Nightmist Court for a reported townhouse fire.

When they arrived, crews found a fire in a second-floor bedroom and were told a person was still inside.

Officials say firefighters entered the building and rescued the trapped person, and began to get the fire under control.

The adult victim was taken to the hospital with serious burn injuries. A second adult patient, who was self-evacuated, was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

