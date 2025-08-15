Old Ellicott City Bucks program returns to help promote tourism and small businesses

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County announced on Friday its bringing back another round of the Old Ellicott City Bucks program to promote tourism and increase foot traffic at small businesses on Main Street.

The Old Ellicott City Bucks program offers $10 business vouchers, which can be picked up at the Howard County Welcome Center in Ellicott City.

They are valid at participating businesses in Old Ellicott City and can be used beginning Saturday, August 16 through September 30th.

"The vibrant and diverse small business community in Old Ellicott City makes this historic town such a special place to live, work, play, grow, and do business," says Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "This program not only encourages people to shop local, it also shows our businesses that we are invested in their success."