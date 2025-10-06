Nearly 245,000 gallons of sewage overflowed at a Howard County pumping station

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Nearly 245,000 gallons of sewage overflowed at Waverly Woods Pumping Station in Ellicott City due to a blockage.

The Department of Public Works was notified of the issue on Saturday at noon. The overflow impacted a stormwater pond on the grounds of the Waverly Woods Golf Club, used for irrigation.

The Health Department recommends that individuals who were on the grounds from 7 a.m. on Sunday until the close of business clean any clothing or equipment that was exposed to the affected area.

The pond is off-limits until further notice.

The blockage and overflow were stopped by 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Maryland Department of the Environment has been made aware of the overflow and the steps taken by public works to mitigate the situation.