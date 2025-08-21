Mother extradited to Howard County from Pennsylvania for allegedly killing 3-year-old daughter

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Howard County mother is accused of killing her young child.

Shalyne Brown, 27, allegedly abused her three-year-old daughter, ultimately causing her death.

The child was discovered dead inside her Columbia home on November 1, 2024, with multiple bruises and scars to the body.

An autopsy completed in March 2025 revealed she died of dehydration and malnourishment.

Brown was extradited to Maryland after being tracked down in Pennsylvania.

She's currently being held without bond.

