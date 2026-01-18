Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Ellicott City teen found safe and unharmed, police say

Howard County Police Department
UPDATE: Police say Jay Srivastava was found safe and unharmed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Howard County Police are seeking help in locating a missing 15-year-old from Ellicott City.

Jay Srivastava was last seen at his home in the 5300 block of Ambrosia Drive just before 7 p.m. on Friday, January 16.

His family called police after being unable to find him overnight. They are concerned for his welfare due to how long he has been missing and because he is underdressed for the current weather conditions.

Police say Srivastava does not have a cellphone or money with him and does not have access to a vehicle.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt, white athletic shoes and jeans.

Anyone who has seen Srivastava or has information about his whereabouts after 7 p.m. Friday should contact 911.

