Maryland native wins Boston Marathon wheelchair race

(WMAR) - It wasn't the best day to run 26.2 miles in Boston on Monday, but the cold and windy weather didn't keep thousands of runners from crossing the finish line.

Among the finishers, WMAR-2 News' own Mallory Sofastaii and Howard County native Tatyana McFadden, who finished first in the wheelchair division.

Speechless today!!! I can’t believe I won the @bostonmarathon @jhboston26 . Today’s condition was tough but I juat tried to keep it positive the whole way. Thank you everyone for the support for the last year. It’s incredible to be back 💙 pic.twitter.com/P8IN5D6IFz — Tatyana McFadden (@TatyanaMcFadden) April 16, 2018

This is the picture Tatyana McFadden tweeted after the Boston Marathon Monday with a big smile and a thumbs up. She says the conditions were tough but she tried to stay positive the entire time.

It's hard enough to push yourself through the course for 26.2 miles in a wheelchair, nevermind having to do it in the wind, cold and rain. McFadden finished with a time of two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds and this is her fifth Boston Marathon win.

She is from Howard County and is one of the top wheelchair athletes in the world!

Also, here at WMAR-2 News, we wanted to give a special shout-out to our weekend anchor and reporter Mallory Sofastaii. She ran her first marathon yesterday in Boston also finishing with a smile. Mallory was supposed to run with her dad, who died unexpectedly last year.

So she ran it in his honor and raised more than $9,000 for the American Red Cross.